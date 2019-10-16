Garda commissioner agrees to attend Tipperary joint policing committee meeting

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris will attend a meeting of the Tipperary Joint Policing Committee on November 1 to discuss plans to amalgamate Tipperary and Clare divisions and to locate the headquarters in Ennis.

At a meeting of Tipperary County Council in Clonmel on Monday Cllr. Noel Coonan, chairman of the JPC, informed the members that Commissioner Harris had accepted an invitation to attend a JPC meeeting which was issued after members expressed their opposition to the amalgamation of the divisions and the closure of the Tipperary headquarters in Thurles.

Cllr. Coonan said the meeting between the JPC and Commissioner Harris would be held in Thurles.

On Monday members of the council who are not members of the JPC asked if they could attend the November 1 meeting.

Director of Servise Pat Slattery' said he would check with the commissioners office to see if members of the council who are not members of the JPC could attend.