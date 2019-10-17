Tusla appeal for more foster carers in Tipperary

Tusla, the Child and Family Agency, has launched a new public information campaign to recruit more foster carers, and to dispel the myths around foster care eligibility.

The campaign, launched in Tipperary this week, is Tusla’s first national fostering campaign and it aims to dispel misconceptions about who can foster a child, and encourage people from all walks of life to consider providing a loving stable environment for a vulnerable child.

Tusla National Fostering Week, which takes place on October 14-20 is being supported by the Irish Foster care Association.

As part of the week, Tusla Tipperary is holding a number of public awareness events.

On Monday, an information session on foster care was held in St. Joseph's School, Ferryhouse Clonmel.

To celebrate the week the area held an open evening, with refreshments and face painting for the little ones.

There was also a tree planting ceremony to mark the occasion by Mayor of Clonmel, Garret Aheaern.

Meanwhile on Thursday, October 17, there was a fostering information stand at Supervalu, Carrick-on-Suir, from 10 a.m.-12 noon.

Speaking about the launch of Tusla National Fostering Week, the new chief executive of Tusla, Bernard Gloster, said:

“Tusla National Fostering Week is an opportunity to dispel common misconceptions about foster care.

“We are looking for foster carers from all walks of life to provide safe and stable environments for children who, due to a range of reasons, can’t live at home.

“It only takes one person to change a child’s life. I would encourage anyone who feels they can provide a stable and safe family environment for a child to think about fostering and join the 4,254 Tusla foster carers around the country that open their homes to 5,511 children.”

Speaking about the misconceptions around foster care, Marie Kennedy, Tusla Area Manager for Carlow, Kilkenny and South Tipperary said:

“Somewhere in Ireland today, there is a child in need of a loving and nurturing foster care placement. We have a growing population and a growing ask to help children who need care. We are also looking for relatives to consider providing foster care.

“Foster carers in Tipperary make a huge contribution to local communities by caring for children and supporting them in participating in schools, sports clubs and other activities.

“Each child is different and each foster carer is different so we are seeking all types of foster carers.

“For example, people who rent, people who own their own home, people who are in couple, or are single, have a disability, or are of a different ethnicity.”

CEO of the Irish Foster Care Association (IFCA) Catherine Bond said:

“The Irish Foster Care Association is acutely aware of the need for more foster families who can provide children with a safe and secure family life.

“When a child cannot live with their own family, the best alternative for them is to live within another loving and secure family environment.

“Many foster carers will say that fostering is challenging but extremely rewarding, and to enable these foster families to offer the best they can to a child in their care, they need continuous support and opportunities to meet with other foster carers.

“IFCA provides ongoing support to foster families and the wider fostering community and opportunities for foster carers to network with each other along with workshops and training.

“Our National Support Service offers both a telephone helpline and advocacy service specifically for foster carers. We would encourage anyone thinking about fostering to get in touch with Tusla.”

Members of the public in Tipperary wishing to inquire about fostering during Tusla National Fostering Week can visit Tusla.ie for more details, contacting freephone 1800 226 771, email tusla.fostering@tusla.ie or follow #Tuslafostering on Tusla’s Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube channels.