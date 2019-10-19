Tipperary ladies football star receives hero’s welcome on visit to her former schools

All-Ireland winning Tipperary Intermediate ladies footballer Angela McGuigan received a hero's welcome when she brought the Mary Quinn Memorial Cup on tour to her former schools in Ballyneale and Carrick-on-Suir last Wednesday, October 9.

The full-forward was thrilled with Tipperary’s All-Ireland win over Meath at Croke Park giving the Tipperary Intermediate ladies footballers their second All-Ireland Intermediate title in 3 years.

Angela, who scored a goal in the first half of the final, took time to talk to the students of Scoil Mhuire and the pupils of Ballyneale NS, answer questions and sign jerseys.

Angela is the daughter of Eugene and Stacia McGuigan and sister of Maeve and Eoghan from Ballyneale. She has brought great pride to the town and local parishes.

She has played sport from the age of 4 and played for Ballyneale/Grangemockler GAA Club, soccer at Carrick Utd., camogie with the Carrick Swan Club and football with Slievenamon Ladies Football team.

Ballyneale NS Principal Michael McHale, said he was delighted Angela came back to visit her old school.

“This is the first time for many years that we have had an All-Ireland medallist here. We will remember this and are so honoured and delighted that Angela has come back to us today," he said. Angela in turn thanked all the teachers and especially Ms. Whelan for all the training and help she gave her to get to where she is today.

Angela’s father Eugene also presented a buddy bench to the school, which he made himself, to mark his daughter's visit. A card signed by all the pupils and a special congratulations card from the school was presented to Angela on the day.

Scoil Mhuire students, teachers and staff were also thrilled with Angela’s visit. “We were delighted to welcome back, Angela McGuigan from the class of 2019, who brought with her the Mary Quinn Memorial Cup following Tipperary's win of the All Ireland Ladies Intermediate Football Final," said a school spokesperson.

PE teacher Annette O'Connell recalled Angela's footballing successes during her time in Scoil Mhuire and highlighted the importance of women in sport. "Angela gave a wonderful speech which no doubt proved inspirational to our younger athletes," she added.