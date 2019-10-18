Tipperary community celebrates opening of upgraded and refurbished community centre

It was a special occasion in New Inn when the upgraded community centre was officially opened.

The building is a huge community resource for New Inn and Knockgraffon and glowing tributes were paid to all involved in the wonderful refurbishment project.

The opening was performed by young at heart and the most senior citizen Eileen O’Connor who cut the tape to open proceedings.

Cllr Michael Fitzgerald made an emotional speech as he recalled another Eileen O’Connor, better known by her married name Eileen Bell, who was a stalwart of the centre and parish for many years.

He wished everyone involved all the best for the future and hoped that the facility would become the centre of parish life.

He paid tribute to the hard-working committee – chairperson, John Landy; secretary, Breda O’Donnell; treasurer, Kay Lonergan and committee members Pat O’Brien, Paddy O’Connor (Belvue), Esther Boland, Dave Morris, Eileen Hally, Sean Looby and PJ Boland.

Chairman John Landy emphasised that the centre was for the benefit of all the people of New Inn and Knockgraffon and the surrounding areas and he hoped that it would be a great asset and resource for all the local community.

The centre was built in the 1950s by New Inn Tennis Club and became the community centre in 1986.

The present development provides modern toilets, dressing rooms and showers with accessible facilities for wheelchair users including access to stage via passenger lift.

There is a large room for meetings, functions and use by special interest groups. Broadband connection will be provided.

It is hoped that the development will encourage more social interaction and learning of new skills including basic computer and IT. The aim is to have an accessible comfortable facility suitable for modern needs that can be used into the future by all members of our society.

The work was made possible with Sports Capital Programme support (Lotto funds), Leader funding, expertise from South Tipperary Development Company and funding from Tipperary County Council.