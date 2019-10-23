Tipperary shops are being targeted by Paysafe voucher scammers

Gardai have warned Tipperary shop owners of a scam involving Paysafe vouchers after shops in Ballyporeen and Cahir were targeted in the fraud last Saturday.

A man with a shaven head, aged in his late 20s/early 30s, entered the XL Village Grocer Shop at Lower Main Street, Ballyporeen at 3.15pm on Saturday and requested a €100 Paysafe voucher, which is a cash voucher that can be used to buy goods online.

His debit card was declined when he attempted to pay for the voucher and he left the shop without buying it. However, he had managed to take a photo of the voucher and its number. This still allows him to purchase goods online even though he doesn't have the physical voucher.

A similar incident happened at the Woodview Service Station at Mitchelstown Road, Cahir at 10 am the same day, according to gardai.

A Cahir Garda Station spokesman said they believe the two incidents were connected. "This has happened in a few areas nationally. It's not just confined to Tipperary,” he pointed out.

He appealed to shop owners and shop assistants not to hand over Paysafe vouchers after printing them off until the customer has paid for them. Anyone with information that may assist the gardai in solving these crimes should contact Cahir Garda Station at (052) 7441222.