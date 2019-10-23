Queen of Country Margo sings Ballad of James Connolly in Tipperary council chamber where Connolly formed the Labour Party

Margo, the Queen of Country Music, was honoured today at mayoral reception in Clonmel town hall before the final concert of her tour in the Clonmel Park Hotel later this evening.

And the Donegal singer marked the occasion with her haunting song, the Ballad of James Connolly, in the very room where Connolly had been one of those at the formation of the Labour Party in 1912.

Mayor Garret Ahearn asked her would she honour the occasion in such an historic council chamber, the exact location where Connolly and James Larkin were among those at the meeting to establish the Labour Party, and she was happy to oblige.

And the attendance rose as one to give her a standing ovation for the moving tribute.

Mayor Ahearn congratulated Margo on her fifty five years in show business. It was a remarkable achievement that had seen her perform in Carnegie Hall, the Royal Albert Hall and Nashville as well as all over Ireland.

He said it was fitting to honour her in a town that had produced such talents as Mick Delahunty, Frank Patterson and Miceal O Suilleabhain.

Margo, sister of singer Daniel O'Donnell, said she delighted and proud to receive the mayoral reception but also a little surprised and shocked.

She said that throughout her career, her audience was always her primary interest.

They were 'her people' and her success was due to their wonderful support.

She said she had never intended to be a full time singer but following the sudden death of her father, she became the primary earner and her career had taken off from that and it was her fans that kept her going.

Her tour to mark fifty five years in show business came at the suggestion of her friend and fellow singer Trudi Lalor who also paid glowing tribute to Margo at the reception.

Among those in attendance were singers Brendan Shine and PJ Murrihy.