Hallowe’en Family Funday for Tipperary Town Plaza

Tipperary Town Plaza will celebrate a Family Fun Day that will take place on Sunday, October 27 from 2-6pm. The Halloween Funday event will be jam packed with fun games and activities, including Face Painting and Balloon Modeling. Plus lots of prize giveaways! There will be a charity truck/ tractor run from 1pm also along with a spooktacular firework display.

See you on Sunday at Tipperary Town Plaza, Limerick Road, E34 HY24. For more information see our Facebook page or tel : 062 80260.

Supermac’s is Ireland’s largest indigenous quick service restaurant chain. The franchise currently has over 120 outlets across the country. Supermac’s also operates the Papa John’s Pizza and SuperSubs brands. The latest store to open was at The Kinnegad Plaza.