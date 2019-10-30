CRIME
Tipperary man arrested and charged with burglary and theft from a car in Carrick-on-Suir
COURT APPEARANCE TO FOLLOW
Gardai from Clonmel were involved in arrest
Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in his late teens in relation to a burglary and theft from a car in Pearse Square, Carrick-On-Suir, Co. Tipperary that occurred in the early hours of Monday, October 28.
On Monday morning, Gardaí received a report of a burglary and theft from a car in Pearse Square.
Following a preliminary investigation by detectives and uniform Gardaí from the Clonmel District, a man in his late teens was arrested onTuesday, October 29.
He was detained at Clonmel Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and has since been charged.
