Tipperary man arrested and charged with burglary and theft from a car in Carrick-on-Suir

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in his late teens in relation to a burglary and theft from a car in Pearse Square, Carrick-On-Suir, Co. Tipperary that occurred in the early hours of Monday, October 28.

On Monday morning, Gardaí received a report of a burglary and theft from a car in Pearse Square.

Following a preliminary investigation by detectives and uniform Gardaí from the Clonmel District, a man in his late teens was arrested onTuesday, October 29.

He was detained at Clonmel Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and has since been charged.