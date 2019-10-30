Gardai investigate burglary at Co. Tipperary national school 

Gardai are investigating a burglary at Cloneen National School last week.

A small sum of cash was stolen from the school, which was broken into between 4pm on Monday, October 21 and 8am on Tuesday, October 22.

Entry was gained to the school by forcing open a window.

Garda are appealing to anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the vicinity of the school on the night it was burlged to contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6122222.