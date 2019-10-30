Tipperary students helping those with autism to enjoy Halloween festivities

A group of transition year students from the Abbey CBS School, Tipperary town have created a project to raise awareness of the impact of Halloween on children with Autism and to make sure our community is a more inclusive and welcoming place for them.

The Live Without Limits team invited the HSE Gold Star Project to help with the project and together with the parents support group they are going gold to celebrate a, Happy Autism Friendly Halloween.

The students met with the Tipperary Parents Support Group for Autism and learned lots about how difficult Halloween can be for their children.

They also invited Nicholas Ryan Purcell, a past pupil with autism and successful film producer to speak to them.

They learned that traditionally the colour blue was used as a symbol to represent Autism Awareness but this is now seen as too male orientated and there has been a shift to the colour gold.

“Halloween can be a very difficult time for some young people with autism,” explained HSE Gold Star administrator Anne Bradshaw.

“In the past, if a child was carrying a blue pumpkin, it was to indicate the child has autism and to be aware. The Abbey TY young social innovators sourced lots of pumpkins, painted them gold and wrote up little Autism awareness tags to attach to each pumpkin.

The pumpkins are being used to raise awareness and remind people to be sensitive to children’s needs around Halloween.”

The students raised money by selling their gold pumpkins to local businesses for display in their shop windows in Tipperary Town over Halloween. The money raised will be used to create an autism friendly sensory room for students at their school.

“Lots of shops and businesses in Tipperary have supported the Gold Pumpkin project and the students would like to thank each and every one of the shops who bought and displayed their pumpkins,” added Anne.

“Children with autism can love Halloween and want to celebrate with families and communities but just be aware that bright or flashing lights, loud or sudden noises or crackers, darkness or costumes where the child cannot see a person’s face are all difficult issues for some children. Also be aware that some children may have lots of food allergies including nuts so it’s good to ask or check with an adult before giving out treats.”

If you missed out in getting a pumpkin for Halloween, you can support future projects for Christmas. The Live Without Limits team will continue the theme of being ‘autism aware’ during public holidays and are creating Gold Star Merry Autism Friendly Christmas cards and tree decorations that will be ready on time for Christmas.

For further information you can contact “Live Without Limits” at The Abbey School or the HSE Gold Star project on www.disabilityawareness.ie