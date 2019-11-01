€200,000 for improvements to Cashel – Mary Newman Julian

Some €684,614 has been allocated for improvements to five towns and villages around Tipperary a Fine Gael candidate has said.

Mary Newman Julian said: “This funding is extremely welcome news for Tipperary, especially residents of Cashel, Newcastle, Lorrha, Clogheen and Nenagh.

“I am delighted to welcome the €200,000 for improvements in the town centre of Cashel, which will enable more works to be completed from Lower Gate up the Main Street, with improvements on pavements and hopefully make a start on burying cables underground.

"This further public realm enhancement is building on two phases of work undertaken to date, with funding of €200,000 also allocated to Cashel last year under the same scheme. Tipperary County Council has engaged extensively with the people of Cashel to identify good projects which merited supported, and I am delighted that the continuing engagement between Council Staff, our Fine Gael office in Cashel and Minister Ring’s department is continuing to deliver for Tipperary.

“All applications funded are excellent initiatives are will ensure our smaller towns and villages are more attractive and sustainable places in which to live and work.

“The funding, allocated under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme, is a key part of the Action Plan for Rural Development and the Government’s Project Ireland 2040 Programme for Rural Regeneration.

“The benefit of previous funding under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme is now being felt countrywide and I am delighted today that even more areas in Tipperary will benefit from the funding, and that Tipperary has received a fair share of the Town and Village renewal scheme funding this year.