Book of condolence to the late Gay Byrne will open in Co. Tipperary today

A book of condolence for the family of RTE broadcasting legend Gay Byrne will open at Tipperary Co. Council's headquarters in Clonmel today.

The book of condolence to the former Late Late Show host, who died on Monday at the age of 85, will open at County Hall at 2pm.

Tipperary Co. Council chairman Cllr Michael Murphy (FG) will be the first to sign the book.

He told The Nationalist he has asked the Council to also open books of condolence at municipal district offices throughout the county.

Cllr Murphy said Gay Bryne had a huge impact on his generation and on him personally. He was fearless in championing issues that challenged the conservatism of Irish society.

"We have to thank Gay Byrne for the liberal society we have today. You only had to watch the tributes to him on the Late Late Show special last night to see the really positive impact he had on so many people,” Cllr Murphy added.