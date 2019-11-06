Presidential honour for Tipperary Peace Convention at Aras an Uachtarain

President Michael D Higgins paid glowing tribute to the Tipperary Peace Convention and its founding members at a ceremony in Aras an Uachtarain.

He congratulated them on the vital role they can play in creating trust, encouraging empathy, raising awareness and inspiring tolerance around difference.

The occasion put particular emphasis on the tremendous effort of the founding committee, Noel McInerney, Joe Quinn, Tim Ryan, the late Danny Ryan (represented by his wife Hannah) and Maureen Walsh.

President Higgins made reference to having been at the first forum for peace back in the early 1980s who were “then just at the beginning of their journey, a journey which would have such a positive impact on the promotion of peace on this island and beyond.”

The President stated that he has been following the work of the organisation ever since. In the year of its inception 85 people lost their lives as a result of the conflict in Northern Ireland.

He went on - “Setting up the Tipperary Peace Forum and Award was, therefore, an act of great hope and moral courage during very difficult times.”.

He commended the founders for the work they had done.

“As you look back on the past 35 years, you have much to remember with pride. The establishment of the Forum, the Song of Peace competition, and the esteem in which the Tipperary Peace Award are held are testimony to your vision, hard work and also of course your special recognition of the transformative power of the arts, and the vital role they can play in creating trust, encouraging empathy, raising awareness and inspiring tolerance around difference.’

In a reply to the President, the original chairman, Noel McInerney briefly told the story of the founding of the organisation in 1982-83 and the various people that travelled to the county to talk about peace “such as then Senator M.D. Higgins, Attorney General John Rogers, Alban McGuinness of the SDLP, Unionist Frazer Agnew, Brendan O’Regan of Co-operation North and Dr. Martin Manseragh.”

The chairman of debates included Gay Byrne, and Michael Ryan from RTE and all contributed to the peace we now have.

He made particular reference to the incredible work done by the current chairman Joe Quinn who is now working towards the foundation of a museum for the town.

“Great credit must be given to Joe and his team who selected George Mitchell as Peace Person of the Year in 1989”.

He thanked the designer of the original trophy sculptor Jarlath Daly and the original sponsor . Billy Kiely of 7-Up.

The event was a year in the making and was organised by the female entrepreneur and staunch CSR advocate Aisling Hurley (of TBF Digital Marketing Agency).

She says - “When I learned about the work done by chairman Joe Quinn and the founding committee I couldn’t believe they had not been celebrated before now.

The event is worth millions to the local and national government every year, in terms of equivalent advertising spend and has been such a positive story for Tipperary and Ireland in diplomatic circles internationally that I felt something had to be done to recognise the founders.’

Chairman Joe Quinn was delighted with the day and in particular to see the original chairman Noel McInerney address the president.

‘”The President and his team were so gracious in their recognition of the work of the committee, it was very humbling and a very special event”.

Ex committee member Colette O’Halloran also stated that it was a unique experience.

“During my time on the committee I have met some amazing people, including President Bill Clinton, but this day tops them all.

To be invited to the Aras in recognition of the work that you’ve done is just so special. I was just so honoured to be there.”

The attendance included members of the diplomatic corps as well as representatives of the Taoiseach and Tanaiste.