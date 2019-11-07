Tipperary village mourns death of regular visitor Gaybo

The lakeside town of Ballina has joined the rest of the nation in mourning one of Ireland’s greatest broadcasters, Gay Byrne, who died this Monday.

Mr Byrne’s daughter, Crona, runs The Owl and the Pussycat creche in Ballina, and at one stage owned a toy shop on Mitchel Street in Nenagh.

Gay was a regular visitor to Nenagh up to about 10 years ago.

“I want to offer my sincerest condolences to Crona and the Byrne family,” said Cllr Phyll Bugler, who is based in Ballina.

Ms Byrne owned a house in Ballina at one stage before moving across the bridge to settle on the Clare side with her husband, Philip Carney, who is from Limerick.