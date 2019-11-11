My Tipperary Life Q&A with comedian and actor Pat Shortt

The Tipperary Star spoke with comedian and actor, Pat Shortt, ahead of his Templemore gig on Saturday, November 16 in the Templemore Arms Hotel. The gig kicks off at 8pm. Book Online at Ticketmaster or box office on (0504) 31423.

Pat is a household name in Ireland, having made his name with the D'unbelievables, and RTE's comedy series, Killinaskully, before branching out into more serious roles such the Lenny Abrahamson directed 2007 hit film, Garage.

What's your idea of a perfect day, or perfect weekend in Tipperary?

I love going up to Lough Derg, stopping off in Garrykennedy, Ballina, and Dromineer and Terryglass, for a few pints, a bit of fishing and chilling out. That to me was always a great weekend.

I only did it there about two weeks ago. I do it a couple of times a year.

Who has made the greatest contribution to Tipperary in your lifetime - and why?

It would have to be me (laughs).

I'm only joking, but if I say Nicky English, you'd be upsetting Liam Sheedy or someone else (laughs again).

What's your biggest tipperary memory?

I remember the 1984 All Ireland final in Thurles. The lead up to it was big talk, but none of it ever materialised. We were expecting all sorts of things to happen.

I remember getting a ticket outside the stadium and going into the match. There was great expectation for it. People just didn't turn up because they thought there would be nowhere to stay, or too much congestion. But I do remember it very well. I would have been 15.

What's your favourite part of the county - and why?

I do love to go to the Glen of Aherlow. I go every year with my brothers, camping out, hillwalking. We love it down there. We were only talking about it the other day, making plans for the New Year, to go again.

Strangely enough, coming from Tipperary, I do holiday a lot in Tipperary. I do like it and it's got a lot going on for it.

What do you think gives TIPPERARY its unique identity?

I think, like any place, it's the people. I get a great kick out of the accents, and the laughs and the craic. The sense of humour. It's the people that make it.

Do you have a favourite local writer or author?

I remember reading Dennis O'Driscoll’s poetry (from Thurles). I had a book of his. I didn't know him at all, but I knew his brother alright.

His family only lived around the corner from us.

What's the biggest challenge facing the county today?

Being from the north riding of Tipperary, the south riding crowd coming over the border (laughs). There's all sorts of confusion as to what a real Tipperary person is. The north is the real Tipperary (laughs again).

If you had the power to change one thing in, or about Tipperary, what would it be?

I wouldn't change anything. I don't think there's anything out there that deserves a change.

I’m not living in Tipperary, so the roads and the state of the infrastructure there don't really affect me.

I would make it a bit sunnier, like the Costa Del Sol. The Coast Del Cappawhite (laughs).