Tipperary’s Stapleton’s bakery rolls into Aldi in new €3.5M per annum deal

Aldi today announced that Tipperary-based craft bakery Stapleton’s has secured a new contract worth €3.5 million annually to supply its 139 Irish stores.

The new deal will see Stapleton’s provide Aldi will a variety of award-winning own-label breads and continue to commercially bake the winning recipe from the National Brown Bread Baking Competition.

Based in Roscrea, Co Tipperary, Stapleton’s has supplied Aldi since 2011. The relationship has grown considerably over the past eight years, with the volume of product supplied to Aldi growing by 7.5% over the last 12 months. Established in 1970, the family run bakery now employs 100 staff including 15 craft bakers.

The new contract with Aldi comes at an important time for Stapleton’s as the bakery continues to expand and invest. Stapleton’s, in partnership with Aldi, has invested in a state-of-the-art new production line to produce Handmade Irish Pitta Bread exclusively for Aldi’s 139 stores.

The brick oven pitta bread line, sourced in the Middle East, is thought to be one of the only one of its kind in an Irish commercial bakery allowing Stapleton’s to produce fresh, authentic pitta bread which is out of this world. The Irish handmade pitta bread is now available in Aldi stores priced €0.89 per pack of six.

Welcoming the new deal, owner Joe Stapleton said: “Our relationship with Aldi for almost a decade has been a key driver of innovation and expansion at Stapleton’s. Seeing growth year-on-year for our craft products baked the traditional way is a huge success and something we’re all very proud of. It is great to partner with a supermarket such as Aldi that places such an emphasis on product quality.”

Aldi’s Group Buying Director, John Curtin, commented: “Stapleton’s has been a trusted supplier to Aldi for years, so we are delighted to see the company secure a new €3.5m deal. The new brick oven pitta bread machine Stapleton’s has invested in helps meet Aldi customers’ growing demand for new tastes and innovative products.”

“Working with more and more Irish producers is a priority for Aldi as we continue to expand our business in Ireland. We now partner with over 200 of the best Irish food and drink producers across the country, ensuring Aldi shoppers get to enjoy the very best Irish-made food at prices that can’t be beaten.”

Aldi will sell over €700 million worth of Irish goods this year, sourced from Irish producers, manufacturers and suppliers across the country.

It has invested more than €1,000,000 in its Grow with Aldi supplier development programme since 2018, which offers up-and-coming artisan Irish food and drink producers the chance to have their products listed in Aldi’s 139 stores. Aldi also recently increased its support for small Irish suppliers by reducing its payment terms to 14 days for suppliers that transact up to €300,000 annually with Aldi.