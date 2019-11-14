Former Tipperary garda station for sale by public auction

The former New Inn garda station is for sale by public auction, at Cahir House Hotel on Tuesday next, November 19 at 3 pm.

This former constabulary barracks served the Royal Irish Constabulary until 1926, after which time it was used by the Garda Siochana.

Set back from the street, the barrack building, out buildings, yard and boundary walls form an imposing complex that retains much of its original fabric, form and character.

The symmetrical barrack building, with its elegant balanced proportions exhibits many attractive features and materials, including fine cut limestone entrance porch and timber sliding sash windows.

Historically the building is associated with a murder investigation in the 1940s in which a local man was tried, condemed and executed, the story retold in the book Murder at Marlhill by Marcus Bourke.

This attractive two storey five bay detached property, built around 1800, is well located, nicely set back from the old Dublin/ Cork road ( R 639) in New Inn village and is accessible to shop, church, primary and secondary schools, and sporting facilities.

This former residential garda station, a protected structure, extends to c.2600 sq.ft and has excellent accommodation comprising of a spacious hallway, two reception rooms, six bedrooms, two bathrooms, kitchen, kitchenette and utility room.

There is a sizable plot of ground at the rear with an outbuilding suited to conversion.

There is a tarmac drive. front lawn and double entrance gates.

The property is very accessible to Cashel, Cahir and Clonmel, and is just off the Dublin/ Cork Motorway ( M8).

Rockwell College is approx two miles from New Inn.

This property has immense potential as a private dwellinghouse, or other enterprise and viewing is highly recommended.

BER exempt.

For further details and viewing arrangements contact selling Agents, Noel Corcoran Auctioneers MIPAV. Telephone 062 52233 or 086 8176538. www.daft.ie