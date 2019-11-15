Two Co. Tipperary men caught with cannabis at their home are directed to make donation to court poor box 

Gardai found cannabis in a Carrick-on-Suir house while executing a search warrant, a district court heard last week.

Liam Cooke and John Cooke of 29 Mountain View, Carrick-on-Suir pleaded guilty at Carrick District Court to possessing the illegal drug at their home on May 1 last year.

Sgt. Carol O'Leary said Det. Gda. Ruairi Ryan executed a search warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at this address at 8.25pm on this date. He found €5 worth of cannabis in a bedroom belonging to Liam Cooke.

She said Det. Gda. Ryan found three "deal" bags of cannabis worth €120 in John Cooke's possession.

Sgt. O'Leary said John Cooke had eight previous convictions, which were all road traffic offences while Liam Cooke hadn't any previous convictions.

Defence solicitor Michael Quirk said his clients co-operated with the gardai. John was a plumber working in Limerick while Liam had just started a job.

Judge Terence Finn directed both defendants to pay a €500 contribution to the court poor box and indicated the charge against them would be struck out if they did so. He adjourned the case of John Cooke to the December 5 sitting of Carrick Court for payment of the donation after he indicated he would be able to pay it before Christmas.

He adjourned Liam Cooke's case to the February 6 sitting of the court for payment of contribution.