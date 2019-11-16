Planning application to build 77 new homes in Clonmel are lodged with Tipperary Co. Council 

A proposal to build 77 new homes in Clonmel is being considered by Tipperary County Council’s planning department this month.

The planning application for the mixed estate of houses and apartments on a site at Glenconnor, Clonmel was lodged by Clonmel-based Brinkley Homes on October 8.

According to the application, the development would comprise 28 semi-detached houses, two detached houses, 33 terraced houses and 14 apartments.

The council is due to reach a decision on the application on December 2.