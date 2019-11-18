Irish troops bringing books and pens from a Tipperary company to Lebanon for local children

The 3rd Infantry Battalion left Ireland for peacekeeping duties in Lebanon last weekend and along with their kit and supplies, the troops brought literacy supplies for local children that are sure to make a difference there.

And in James Stephens Barracks, Kilkenny for the handover of supplies were Conor and Denise Stakelum from Stakelum Office Supplies in Thurles.

They provided most of the supplies for cost price and donated some for free.

The project was undertaken in partnership with Rotary Kilkenny, and aims to help those in schools in Lebanon who need basic supplies like pencils and school bags.

The essential literacy aids were sent on their way from in Kilkenny in the company of almost 100 members of the defence forces from across Ireland.

The consignment also includes paints, pens, English learning books, soccer balls and games.

Speaking at a gathering of Rotary members and some of the defence forces personnel who organised the supplies, Lieutenant Colonel Declan Crummey, Officer Commanding James Stephens Barracks, said it was a great honour for the defence forces to continue their great work with Rotary on this project.

Lt Col Crummey said the Irish defence forces had a long and proud tradition of peace keeping, particularly in Lebanon.

Lebanon, he said, is a very complex country and the people there are warm and generous.

Last summer Kikenny Rotary president Jason Dempsey suggested to Lt Col Larkin that Rotary Ireland would like to support the Irish UN troops in Lebanon as they carry out CIMIC (civilian and military cooperation) duties.

He suggested they could rally the Rotary clubs in Ireland to obtain literacy aid for the 115th Battalion to bring with them to Lebanon.

Mr Dempsey worked with Sgt Alan O’Brien, who is with the 115th CIMIC team.

“When we deploy, normally we don’t see the effects on people at ground level,” Sgt O’Brien said.

“This gives us an opportunity to see smiles on kids’ faces and relief on teachers’ faces.”

District Governor William Cross said Rotary had been very much involved with the United Nations for 75 years.

It was involved in writing the first UN Charter after World War 2 and is still holds the highest consultative status with the UN.

Each year the UN celebrates Rotary and their shared vision for peace and humanitarian work. This was marked last Saturday. Mr Cross said to see that humanitarian work happening on the ground, here in Ireland, made him very proud.