Tipperary tortilla company shortlisted for major national food award

Tipperary-based Philip Martin, CEO of Blanco Nino has been announced as one of four shortlisted professionals for Bord Bia’s Food and Drink Awards 2019 in the Future Leader Category.

Designed to recognise excellence within Ireland’s largest indigenous industry, more than 300 leading industry professionals will gather at the event hosted by RTÉ’s Miriam O’Callaghan on Wednesday, November 27 in the RDS Concert Hall.

Philip Martin is CEO of premium Mexican food brand Blanco Niño. At the age of just 31, this is Philip’s second successful business, having set up Little Ass Burrito a restaurant in Dublin previously.

The Future Leader award aims to recognise individuals who have made a significant positive impact to the business environment in which they work and have demonstrated consistent leadership and commitment to the food and drink industry.

Unsatisfied with the quality of corn tortillas on the market, Philip travelled to Mexico to learn how to make authentic versions in the ancient Aztec way.

Back in Ireland, he identified that he would need to set up a tortilla factory, and in 2016 began producing premium Mexican-style corn tortillas for the Blanco Niño brand in Clonmel.

More than 15 million of its tortillas have been sold to date, including to major UK players such as Wahaca, The Restaurant Group, Casual Dining Group and Peach Pubs. Philip, as CEO, has since established relationships and routes to market across 14 European countries via 25 distribution partners