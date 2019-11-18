Tipperary student wins entrance scholarship to Maynooth University

Maynooth University has awarded entrance scholarships to high achieveing students.

The annual Entrance Scholarship Ceremony recognises the academic achievements of some of the first year students in their Leaving Certificate exams, as well as scholarships for the Bachelor of Music and Equine Business degrees.

Included was Sine Landers, Kilmore, Clonmel, a former student of Presentation Secondary School, Clonmel and is currently studying Primary Education through Froebel at Maynooth University.

Almost 50 students beginning their studies at Maynooth in 2019 are awarded €1,000 for achieving 550 points or more in their Leaving Certificate examinations.

From September 2020 Entrance Scholars will be able to obtain an apartment on campus for their first year (normal charges apply).

Eight students studying the Froebel Bachelor in Education degree were recognised on the night for their Leaving Certificate achievements.

Among the other popular courses represented were the Arts and Science (with Education) degrees. In addition, Maynooth University offered an Entrance Scholarship for one entrant to MH103 Music course and this inaugural award went to Iva Breskovac. The award is based on the MH103 written test, interview and audition.

Two Michael Osborne Equine Business Scholarships were offered on the night to students of the Equine Business degree programme. These scholarships were awarded to Olivia Crimmins and Alix Donnelly.

Maynooth University Open Days take place on Friday and Saturday, November 29 and 30. For more information see https://engage.maynoothuniversity.ie/putmaynoothfirst/