Cahir is gripped by wedding fever

With only a couple of weeks left to go now before this fabulous fundraiser takes place tickets are selling fast for the event which is in aid of Cahir GAA & Cahir Ladies Gaelic Football Club.

If you don’t have your ticket you should get one as soon as possible from most members in both Clubs or by calling Liam on 086 406 4541 or Eddie on 087 264 5071.

Last weekend the ‘Groom’ (James Walsh) as well as members of Cahir GAA Club and Ladies Football Club met once again for their weekly catch up and to continue to make arrangements for the exciting event. Of course the bride to be was not in attendance having been awarded ‘Intermediate Player of The Year’ the night before!

But the wedding videographer Brendan Kerins was present on the night to find out what filming was required, some of the grooms men were also present discussing their roles for the occasion and the priest who will conduct the ceremony (Tagdh Howard!) came along to give advice on the much anticipated wedding day!

Cahir House Hotel on Saturday 30 November is definitely the place to be. Tickets for the most entertaining event of the year are €30 and include a Buffet meal and with music by ‘Reverse the Hearse’, a DJ after a Wedding to remember, it’s fantastic value for a great cause. Donations will go to Cahir Day Care Centre. The wedding starts at 6pm and its advised to be seated a bit before then!

That’s all for now folks, a final update next week when it will be just 2 days before the wedding!

