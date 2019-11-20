Tipperary County Council release emergency phone numbers in advance of orange rainfall alert for the county

Tipperary County Council has urged members of the public to heed weather alerts as the county is facing a battering from the rain.

A Level Orange rainfall warning has been issued for Tipperary with accumulations in excess of 50mm possible in some parts.

Valid: Wednesday 20 November 2019 15:00 to Thursday 21 November 2019 18:00

The position will continue to be monitored by the Council’s Severe Weather Team to assess the position.

Please note the emergency contact numbers below:

Emergency 999/112

Tipperary County Council 1890 923948

Irish Water Emergency 1850 278278

ESB Networks 1850 372999

Gas Networks Ireland 1850 205050

Tipperary County Council would advise the public to heed Met Éireann Weather Warnings and to take extreme caution over this period,

Further updates and advice will issue throughout the coming days via local and national media and on the Council’s website/facebook and twitter.