Tipperary property for sale by online auction

THREE STOREY CLOMEL TOWN CENTRE BUILDING
13 Gladstone St., Clonmel
No. 13 Gladstone Street, Clonmel, is for sale by online auction on Wednesday, November 27 sarting at 9am.
It's a three storey retail/ investment property c. 346 sq.m. occupied by Pavoni (tenant not affected).
Ground floor c. 200 sq.m. Overhead two floors used for storage.
Will appeal to investors seeking a substantial property with an excellent opportunity for a superb return.
There is a ten year lease at €25,000 plus V.A.T. p.a. in place with a commencement date of June 12, 2017.-
Declared reserve of €230,000 plus VAT Contact REA Stokes & Quirke to view on 052 6121788
