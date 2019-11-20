Tipperary property for sale by online auction

No. 13 Gladstone Street, Clonmel, is for sale by online auction on Wednesday, November 27 sarting at 9am.

It's a three storey retail/ investment property c. 346 sq.m. occupied by Pavoni (tenant not affected).

Ground floor c. 200 sq.m. Overhead two floors used for storage.

Will appeal to investors seeking a substantial property with an excellent opportunity for a superb return.

There is a ten year lease at €25,000 plus V.A.T. p.a. in place with a commencement date of June 12, 2017.-

Declared reserve of €230,000 plus VAT Contact REA Stokes & Quirke to view on 052 6121788