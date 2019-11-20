Tipperary gardai trained on property marking to cut down on crime

Garda members from Clonmel District have been undergoing training in the use of the property marking machine for the Carrick on Suir/Fethard Municipal District.

The machine was funded through Tipperary County Council and will be used by members of An Garda Siochana and the communities in municipal district to uniquely mark persons property in an attempt to reduce crime.

The progamme involves property being marked with the owner's Eircode, which is a unique identifier.

A sticker is placed on each marked item and a sign is displayed on the premisesd to indicate the household's or business'es participation in the programme.

The mark is made by a specially-designed matchine that embosses the property item with small dots in the pattern of the Eircode. It is very difficult to remove and can be made a number of times on the one item.

Property theft depends on criminals profiting from selling stolen goods,

An Item which is marked with a unique identifier in a discreet and difficult to remove location is less attractive to criminals.

A marked item is also much easier to return to an owner if recovered by an Garda Siochana.

The community-led crime prevention programme has been selcted as a finalist ini Social Entrepreneurs Ireland's award programme 2019.

It is being used across ten counties, including Tipperary, in partnership with policing committees, local authorities and community alert and neighbourhood watch schemes.

Eircodes can be marked on to farm equipment, garage and garden tools, power tools, computers and electrical devices, many mobile phones and tablets, equestrian equipment, golf clubs, musical instrument case, bicycles and much more.

Members of the public intererested in having their property engraved can ask the local authority or contact propermarking.ie

The recent training for gardai from the Clonmel district has proven to be very useful and has brought the members up to speed on the scheme.

A spokesman said it is expcted that the scheme will cut down on propperty theft and urged memberse of the public to embrance the sceme but getting their valuable property marked with thir eircode.