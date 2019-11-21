Taking part in Tipperary parkruns has significant mental and physical health benefits

Participating in parkrun has significant benefits for your physical and mental health. Volunteering at parkrun makes you happier and is as good for you as running or walking - that’s according to a detailed study among more than 4,000 respondents who take part in the 93 weekly 5k adult parkrun events in Ireland.

Those who also volunteer reported an 88% improvement to their happiness, compared to 85% for runners and walkers.

parkruns take place in Tipperary in Clonmel, Templemore and Knockanacree Woods.

parkrun in partnership with Vhi is the biggest community-led physical activity movement in Ireland. Undertaken by Sheffield Hallam University’s Advanced Wellbeing Research Centre (AWRC), the research was commissioned to assess the health and wellbeing benefits of participating in the free, weekly, timed 5k events. The research marks parkrun’s seventh anniversary in Ireland, and Vhi’s fourth year as presenting partner of parkrun Ireland.

The 93 weekly 5k adult events held in parks around the country are organised entirely by volunteers and 88% of those who both volunteer and run or walk at parkrun reported improvements to their happiness.

90% of those surveyed reported improvements in feeling part of a community and meeting new people due to volunteering at parkrun, while 80% reported improvements in their ability to help people.

After participating at parkrun;

• 92% of those surveyed reported a sense of personal achievement

• 91% reported improvements to their fitness

• 90% reported improvements to their physical health

• 83% reported improvements to their mental health

• 85% reported improvements to their happiness

• More than 33% of those surveyed reported to experience anxiety or depression however the majority of those said that parkrun had improved their ability to manage their condition

Commenting on the research Matt Shields, parkrun Ireland Country Manager said; “The findings of this research validate our assumptions about the wide-ranging physical, emotional and social health benefits of participating in parkrun. Volunteering is an incredibly positive activity in its own right, with the greatest health and wellbeing gains being seen by the thousands of people who volunteer at parkrun. parkrun has grown from strength to strength in Ireland. This month we are celebrating our seventh anniversary and more than 170,000 walkers and runners have participated in parkrun events nationwide, supported by a coalition of partners including Vhi and the Healthy Ireland who are dedicated to supporting the parkrun movement.”