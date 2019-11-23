Co. Tipperary schoolkids learn how to save the planet at science workshops

A science show about saving the planet at Carrick-on-Suir's Edmund Rice Secondary School and Carrick-on-Suir Library was enjoyed by children from local schools this month.

Dr Ken Farquhar's interactive show How to Save the Planet in 45 minutes was run in association with Calmast WIT Stem Outreach Centre took place at both venues on Friday, November 8 just before the start of Science Week.

Groups from local primary schools attended the fun science sessions.

The show demonstrated ways to reduce, recycle, use green transport and preserve water and essential resources.

Dr Farquhar explored the cause and effect of global warming and climate change and conducted practical experiments to back up the theory.

Students gave their views and spoke of how their own schools were working towards a more sustainable planet for the future through the Schools Green Flag initiative focusing on energy conservation, recycling, reducing waste and phasing out the use of plastic at school and at home.

A series of related workshops took place in the Library over four days during Science Week under the guidance of four Edmund Rice Secondary School Transition Year students. The TY students delivered 5 workshops per day to eight visiting schools comprising more than 250 students from Carrick-on-Suir and its hinterland.

The workshops explored the impact of plastic on the environment and the pollution caused by microplastics in the oceans.