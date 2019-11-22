Tipperary man's technology company Anam opens new Africa HQ in Kenya

On the back of significant contract wins in Africa over the past 12 months, Anam Technologies Limited (www.anam.com) has opened its Anam Africa headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya.

Pictured above at the opening were - Darragh Kelly, Anam Group Chair; Brian D’Arcy, Anam Group CCO; Heather Humphreys T.D., Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation; Stephen Ohito, Business Development Manager, Anam Africa; Fionnuala Quinlan, Irish Ambassador to Kenya; Kevin Sherry , Executive Director – Global Business Development, Enterprise Ireland & Steve Bannon, CEO, Anam Africa.

Working through successful global partnerships with MTN, Orange and Sinch, Anam has already secured 22 networks across 19 countries in Africa including Eqypt, Cameroon, Nigeria, Morocco and DRC.

Anam was founded by Clonmel businessman and former Kentz executive Noel Kelly.

Building out on the company’s current operational presence in Egypt and Nigeria, the new Kenyan office focusses on Sales and Managed Services to support partners and the growing customer base across the continent as well as delivering growth in direct business.

Targeted at mobile operators, Anam supplies messaging solutions focused on A2P revenue growth, security and groupwide efficiencies.

Anam wraps a range of specialist services around firewalls, hubs, reporting and visualization technologies to drive revenue, deliver efficiencies and eliminate fraud for mobile operators.

Anam is a global leader in the field largely due to the company’s unique combination of independence, expertise, technology and its proven track record in delivering results for clients.

Chairman Darragh Kelly said: “The potential for Anam across the continent is tremendous and the new African HQ demonstrates our commitment to servicing secured contracts and facilitating future growth.

SPAM and unbilled A2P revenue is a mjaor problem, but equally, a huge opportunity for mobile network operators to reap.

From experience, Anam estimates that mobile network operators are missing out on income of up to US$1 per subscriber per year in unbilled revenue.

Consider an operator who counts its customers in the tens of millions and the revenue quickly adds up."

The Anam Africa office will be headed up by Steve Bannon, who joined the Anam Group two years ago.

Steve has substantial C level experience within the mobile operator sector and joined Anam from Smile in Uganda where he was based for four years.

Steve spent many years with the Digicel group across Asia Pacific and the Caribbean where he specialised in establishing and growing Digicel’s business in new markets