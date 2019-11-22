Tipperary beauty Aoife Walsh launches restaurant that connects Dublin and New York this Christmas

'Start spreadin' the news…’, #TheConnectedRestaurant is back!

Irish-American Chef Flynn McGarry jetted into Dublin, alongside Clonmel native and former Miss Ireland Aoife Walsh, to launch Three’s Connected Restaurant.

Powered by the Three network and Samsung technology, this unique restaurant will allow family and friends on opposite sides of the Atlantic to come together to share a Christmas dinner like no other. This year’s Connected Restaurant will bring Dublin closer to one of the most famous cities in the world with a long-standing Irish connection, New York.

Last year, Three launched the world’s first Connected Restaurant connecting families in Dublin and Sydney. This year the USA proved the ideal location for this unique experience, as Ireland has a storied history of emigration to the USA with particularly strong links to New York. Opening for just three days from Friday 6th to Sunday 8th December, this unique fairytale of New York & Dublin dining experience will give New York based Irish emigrants unable to return home for Christmas, an experience with loved ones as if they were sitting at the same table, while over 5,000 kilometres apart.

Bookings are now open for #TheConnectedRestaurant. This one of a kind dining experience is compliments of Three as a thank you and happy Christmas to all the diners at the restaurant.

Reservations can be made now online at TheConnectedRestaurant.com where further information is also available. Places are limited so be sure to book fast.

Diners can look forward to an experience filled with surprises and a little bit of magic, that only The Connected Restaurant could make happen. They will also be treated to a specially curated festive menu designed by culinary phenom Flynn McGarry inspired by the flavours of Christmas and Ireland, to give diners a true taste of home.

World renowned Irish-American chef McGarry made headlines from a young age having appeared on international shows such as Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and MasterChef Australia. McGarry went on to open his very own Manhattan restaurant aged 19 and in 2015, he was named one of Time magazine's thirty most influential teens.

Speaking at the launch Aislinn O’Connor, Head of Brand and Marketing Communications, Three commented “At Three, we understand the power of connection in creating and sharing special moments with loved ones near and far, especially at Christmas. With the Connected Restaurant, we want to bring the people who can’t travel home this Christmas, together with their families in a special way to share a festive meal and catch up with the ones they miss. We saw an incredibly heart-warming response from families that took part last year and want to give more families the same experience. We’re excited to be bringing #TheConnectedRestaraunt back, this year connecting loved ones between New York and Dublin. We’re really looking forward to opening the doors to this special experience on the 6th of December.”

This specially designed restaurant will be located in As One in Dublin’s City Quay with its counterpart, R&D Bar, based in Manhattan, New York City.