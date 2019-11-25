Brown bread baking champion Marie dedicates her success to her late Tipperary granny

A much loved and respected local correspondent with The Nationalist was remembered by her granddaughter in a recent brown bread baking competition.

The late Mossy O’Carroll covered the Drangan area for The Nationalist for many years before her death last year.

And she would have been justly proud of the achievement of her granddaughter Marie McCarthy, who lives in Carrigaline, Co. Cork.

Just weeks after giving birth to a daughter, she got to the final of a national baking competition.

Marie and David McCarthy, with Marie's mother Dolores Delaney, and Fianna Fail leader Miceal Martin holding baby Mila.

Marie, supported by her proud mother, Dolores Delaney, got to the final of the Aldi national brown bread baking competition that reached its conclusion at the national ploughing championships.

Marie, who entered the competition this year in memory of her grandmother Mossy, won her regional heat to get through to the semi-finals.

From here, she would bake in front of a live audience in the Aldi marquee at the ploughing championships.

Marie was up against three other worthy Aldi semi-finalists along with four ICA opponents.

She won her semi-final and baked again in the live finals against three others finalists from around the country.

Marie took home second prize and hopes to enter again next year. It was a busy couple of months for Marie as herself and husband David recently welcomed their first baby girl Mila into the world.

And Mila aged just five weeks supported Mum on both days at the ploughing and garnered lots of attention as possibly the youngest visitor to the championships this year. And even had time to pose for a quick photograph with Fianna Fail leader Micheál Martin.