Book about experiences of people in direct provision centres to be launched in Co. Tipperary town this weekend

The Carrick-on-Suir launch of Correspondences an anthology of writing about the experiences of people who have lived in direct provision centres for asylum seekers and refugees in Ireland, takes place this Sunday, December 1.

The book launch will be in the Nun's Chapel of the Nano Nagle Community Resource Centre from 2pm – 4pm.

Former resident of Carrick-on-Suir's Bridgewater House Direct Provision Centre, Rehan Ali, will read extracts from his writing featured in this new book edited by actor Stephen Rea and writer Jessica Traynor.

Rehan lived for more than 10 years with his family at Bridgewater House in Carrick-on-Suir and was actively involved in the local community and film and arts scene. The book lauch will feature music and light refreshments.

Rehan will be available to sign copies of the book. Correspondences is on sale at the Tudor Artisan Hub with all proceeds going to the Movement for Asylum Seekers in Ireland (MASI).