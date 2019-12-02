Tipperary site near Clonmel with planning permission for 34 houses is on the market

Knight Frank has recently launched to the market an attractive residential development site which is located in the village of Clerihan, 6km from Clonmel, with a guide price of excess €450,000 exclusive.

The is site positioned to the rear of the Cnoc Aoibheann residential development and extends to approx. 3.5 acres.

Clerihan enjoys very good accessibility with the M8 motorway within approx. 15km at Exit 10 Cahir or Exit 8 Cashel providing easy access to Cork, Limerick and Dublin while Waterford and Kilkenny are within 40km via the national routes.

The village is well served by schools with Clerihan National School within approx. 0.5km to the west and a wide range of other national and secondary schools in Clonmel which is situated approx. 6km to the south.

Clonmel has a strong employment base with large multinationals such as Abbott and Boston Scientific operating in the town and MSD Pharmaceuticals at Ballydine.

On September 30, 2005, An Bord Pleanála granted permission (04/1429) for the construction of the Cnoc Aoibheann residential development which comprised 70 houses, a crèche, retail units, office units and a pub.

The subject site comprises the 34 unbuilt house sites and unbuilt crèche site. The duration of this permission was extended until December 31, 2021 (ref 18/601485).

The site is zoned Existing Residential under the Ballyclerihan Settlement Plan in the South Tipperary County Development Plan (as varied) 2017.

Further information can be obtained from Finín O’Driscoll on 01-634 2466.