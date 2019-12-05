Once a day milking conference planned for Tipperary in January

Interest in the practice of Once A Day (OAD) milking continues to grow.

The practice is sometimes considered as an option in situations where labour is in short supply, the farm layout means that cows have long walks to and from the parlour, or where reducing the number of milkings carried out is attractive from a lifestyle perspective.

To address the topic, Teagasc is hosting a conference on Wednesday, January 15 at the Horse and Jockey Hotel, Thurles starting at 12.30pm.

Brian Hilliard Teagasc dairy advisor said: “This is the third year that we’ve organised a Once A Day milking conference. We’re seeing increasing interest in the practice.

“ It doesn’t come without its challenges, most notably around maintaining a low somatic cell count, and there is a penalty in terms of milk solids production.

On a positive note however we are seeing improved cow condition and fertility, and the lifestyle benefit is considerable”.

According to Tom O’Dwyer, Dairy Knowledge Transfer Programme manager, “Teagasc has four dairy advisors who are the liaison advisory people for farmers involved in, or considering, OAD milking. This year, in addition to running two dedicated OAD discussion groups, they ran four OAD events on dairy farms for interested farmers”.

Speakers include Keith Davies who milks 800 cows OAD in two herds in Gloucestershire, UK; Brian Hilliard, Teagasc; Emer Kennedy Teagasc Moorepark; and Catherine and Liam Mellerick will discuss their decision to go OAD, current performance and future plans for their 140 cow crossbred herd in Tipperary.

Patrick Gowing, Teagasc, will discuss the economic, lifestyle and financial outcomes of decisions around choosing twice daily, OAD or robotic milk production systems