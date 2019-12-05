Excitement at a Tipperary credit union as queue forms for massive rebate payout

Queues formed early outside Clonmel Credit Union this morning for a huge loan interest rebate payout

Christmas is coming early for Clonmel Credit Union members as they look forward to one of the biggest dividend and loan interest rebates in the country.

Doors were due to open at 10am for the Christmas bonus for members.

As a result an extra €2.2m will be pumped into the local economy in the run up to Christmas.

This year, a 30% interest rebate and dividend of 0.2% was presented to the AGM for approval on Wednesday night.

These are among the highest rates of all Credit Unions in the country.

Simply put, borrowers in Clonmel Credit Union will get 30% cashback on loan interest paid this financial year.

Between rebate and dividend, a total of €2.2m+ will go straight back into the community.