Tipperary to share the festive spirit on Christmas Day

Up to 100 guests are expected to attend the Nenagh Community Christmas Day Dinner, which is now in its fourth year.

Organiser Sandra Farrell has issued an open invitation to anyone who may like to attend this year’s event in Nenagh Scouts Hall, or to avail of the meals on wheels service available within a five-mile radius of the town.

“Since the inaugural Christmas Day Community dinner in 2016, this community initiative has been a great success. We serve approximately 150 dinners between guests attending and meals on wheels. The feeling of family/community is at the heart of this initiative and this is very important, so that it doesn’t feel like an organised event, rather a friendly gathering at Christmas. It is meant to be fun and informal and an opportunity to be with other people and maybe make new friends,” said Ms Farrell.

Volunteers are on stand-by to collect any guests on Christmas morning who require a pick-up service and bring them to the hall, where they will enjoy carol singing, entertainment and a traditional, freshly cooked lunch, starting at midday.

The Fianna Fáil general election candidate and community volunteer said that there was no stigma attached to attending the event.

“For example, we had guests last year who had just had come off night duty and their family was up the country. We had guests attend that were alone on Christmas Day and would like to have company and a bit of fun and festivities. There is no differentiation made between our guests and volunteers, all of us sit down and eat together,” said Ms Farrell who earlier this year set up a food bank in the town which now serves up to 100 families per week.

Ms Farrell thanked Nenagh Choral Society committee for the use of the Scouts Hall and businesses and organisations for their support.

Anyone who would like to take part or avail of the meals on wheels service is asked to contact Ms Farrell on 087-6989401 / 083 1231269 or email sandra@sandrafarrell.com Pre-booking is essential.