CRIME
Gardai investigate theft of concrete slabs in Co. Tipperary
Gardai are investigating the theft of 80 concrete slabs stored under a motorway flyover at Cahir.
The slabs belonged to motorway maintenance and stored under a motorway flyover on the N8 road at Cahir Abbey Upper. They were stolen sometime between November 1 and 26.
A Garda spokesman appealed to anyone with information that may assist their investigation into this crime to contact Cahir Garda Station at (052) 7441222.
