Gardai investigate theft of concrete slabs in Co. Tipperary

Gardai are investigating the theft of 80 concrete slabs stored under a motorway flyover at Cahir.

The slabs belonged to motorway maintenance and stored under a motorway flyover on the N8 road at Cahir Abbey Upper. They were stolen sometime between November 1 and 26.

A Garda spokesman appealed to anyone with information that may assist their investigation into this crime to contact Cahir Garda Station at (052) 7441222.