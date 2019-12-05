Cycle from Cavan to Clonmel for late Tipperary-based garda raises €34,530

A one day charity cycle in the name of former guard Martin Hopkins has raised €34,530 for vital cancer support services in Tipperary.

Martin Hopkins who passed away from pancreatic cancer in November 2018 at the age of 41 was honoured by the huge wave of pink and blue clad cyclists who took to the road between his home town of Virginia, Co. Cavan and his family home, Clonmel on August 10 this year.

The 238km challenge was undertaken in wet and windy conditions, but having set off from Cavan at 7am that morning, over 114 cyclists entered Clonmel by 6pm that evening.

They were greeted into Clonmel on their bikes by Martin’s wife Karen, and children Sebastian (10) and Seonadh (7) with support from daughter Sadhbh (3), before heading on to Barlo Motor Group where they were met by a large number of family and friends who had turned out to cheer the group home.

A total of €34,530 was raised on the day for CARE Cancer Services Tipperary and presented to the charity at an event in Barlos, Clonmel on Saturday last.

Deirdre Barry of CARE Clonmel, said: “The staff and volunteers at CARE are privileged to have met Martin who was such a kind and gentle person and always greeted us with a smile at CARE.

“We are extremely grateful to his family that they chose us as worthy recipients when honouring Martin’s memory.

“The money raised will help in offering our services free of charge to families in South Tipperary affected by cancer, and also to incorporate an extra treatment room into the centre at 14 Wellington St., Clonmel.”

Speaking at the event, cycle organiser and former colleague of Martin’s, Superintendent Willie Leahy expressed his delight at the total of the funds raised on the day and thanked everyone who played their part in making the day such a huge success:

“This was a mammoth undertaking and our focus on the day was ensuring that we had a safe and successful event, which was also really good fun and a positive way to remember and honour a much missed friend and colleague.

“Even though this was a very gruelling challenge, the atmosphere on the day was absolutely electric and our thanks firstly to all those who participated, and raised funds, and made the event so memorable.

“I thought initially this would involve about 30 cyclists but the level of interest exceeded our expectations and made this such a memorable occasion.

“It would not have been possible without the help and support of so many people and I want to acknowledge the immense work behind the scenes by the organising committee, Nancy and Niall Cox, Garda Willie Fitzharris, Niall McHugo and Kristian Brown of Clonmel Cycling Club.

Acknowledging how much this event meant to all the family, his wife Karen Ferris said: “We are absolutely thrilled that over €34,000 has been raised for CARE Clonmel.

“This is a fantastic service that provides really vital support at a vulnerable time for people.

“Unfortunately we now know the devastating impact of a cancer diagnosis on families. But we are very proud of this positive legacy in Martin’s name which will hopefully make a difference to other people going through a similar situation.

“ We are so appreciative of everyone who made this possible and all those who contributed in any small way and all of those who participated.

“Martin himself would have absolutely loved the cycle and no doubt but he was looking down on us on the day. It was a very special way to remember him and a big thanks to everyone involved.”

Karen thanked everyone who had helped make the event such a success, including Clonmel and Slievenamon cycling clubs, off-duty paramedics and members of the Garda Motorbike Unit, Order of Malta and all the generous sponsors.