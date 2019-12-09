Serena O’Dwyer from Cashel receives Gold Gaisce Award

The President of Ireland's award ceremony took place in Dublin Castle.

The awards were presented by President Michael D Higgins in a prestigious ceremony hosted by Sinead Burke.

Serena O’Dwyer received her bronze and silver award as a pupil of Cashel Community School and started her Gaisce journey to the gold award in sixth year under the guidance of her President Award Leader Irene Codd.

The Gold Award requires participants to undertake five challenges.

Serena volunteered in Uganda for the residential element.

For her adventure journey she undertook a four-day walk along the Wild Atlantic Way, she volunteered as a mentor in a Big Brother Big Sister program where she assisted a young lady from a disadvantaged background.

To keep fit for her physical section Serena chose dancing and finally for her personal skill she took singing lessons.

Cashel Community School would like to congratulate Serena on this fantastic achievement. Her tenacity to complete all the requirements of the award is to be commended.

The Gaisce Gold Award challenge is not an easy one – it demands motivation, determination and focus over a minimum of 52 weeks but in most cases takes a number of years to complete.

This achievement not only demonstrates a personal determination, but also a commitment to the service of her community.