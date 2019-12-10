Tipperary Food Producers to appear on RTE's Nationwide as it goes on tour with its new book for children

Tipperary Food Producers will feature on Nationwide on Monday, December 16, on RTE television discussing their new children’s book.

Nationwide visited Moyglass National School which will feature pupils trying on the VR headsets and speaking with producers Kylie Magner of Magners Farm and Sarah Furno of Cashel Farmhouse Cheesemakers.

Nationwide then visited Con Traas at The Apple Farm, Cahir before their final destination which was Ayle National School, Oola where they spoke with Peter Randall, owner of Ayle Foods.