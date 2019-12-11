Tipperary's Cllr Michael Murphy is returned to EU Committee of the Regions

Tipperary County Council cathaoirleach Cllr Michael Murphy has been reappointed to the prestigious European Committee of the Regions in Brussels.

Cllr Murphy has already served five years on the committee where he is head of the Irish delegation.

There are 18 Irish councillors on the committee which meets several times throughout the year.

“I am delighted and honoured to be reappointed,” said Cllr Murphy, who received his formal letter of nomination from Minister for the Local Government Eoghan Murphy last week.

The appointment was officially confirmed on December 10 by the president of the CoR Karl-Heinz Lambert.

The Clonmel Fine Gael councillor said that he was looking forward to the opportunities and challenge ahead and being the voice of Irish regions at the EU table. “Be assured that I will be giving the role the absolute commitment it deserves,” he said.

In his letter of reappointment, Minister Murphy said that he would be pleased for Cllr Murphy to continue serving in his current role as head of the Irish delegation to the CoR.

“I would also like, on behalf of the Government thank you for the contribution you made over the past few years and the valuable public service you performed in that regard during the current CoR term,” said Minister Murphy.

The Committee of the Regions is the European Union’s body representing the regions and local government.