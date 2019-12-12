Camera clubs showcase their top images at Co. Tipperary photography contest

Photographers from four camera clubs in Tipperary and Waterford showcased their top images at the Suir Valley Photographic Challenge in Carrick- on-Suir's last Saturday.

The annual photography contest exhibition, hosted by Carrick-on-Suir Camera Club, took place at the Carraig Hotel.

The competing clubs were Carrick, Clonmel, Waterford and Dungarvan Camera Clubs.

Waterford Camera Club won the overall club award and were presented with the new Pat Power Perpetual Trophy in memory of long time Carrick-on-Suir Camera Club member Pat Power.

“Pat was always on hand to help in any way he could in his own quiet way.

Despite being unwell he still attended the Suir Valley Photographic Challenge last year,” said a Carrick Camera Club spokesperson.

“Pat's wife Sheila and their family were there to present the trophy in his memory and so the very talented James O'Neill from Carrick Camera Club who designed and made the beautiful trophy. It was an emotional day for us all.”

The photographs entered in the challenge were judged by Viv Buckley and John Hooton. Michelle Byrne from Carrick Camera Club won the Best Projected Image trophy in the Beginner’s Section. Brendan O'Sullivan, Carrick Camera Club won the Best Projected Image trophy in the Intermediate Section and John Birmingham from Dungarvan Camera Club won the Best Projected Image trophy in the Advanced Section.Elke Wilson from Clonmel Camera Club won Best Print of the Day and a voucher from the Framing Factory Waterford. Sixteen other winners were presented with certificates.

The organisers congratulate all the prize winners and all the local businesses who donated raffle prizes.The four participating Clubs: Clonmel, Dungarvan, Waterford and Carrick also provided cash prizes. They also thank Terry Murphy for his talk and showcasing his work.