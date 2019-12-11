Canon Hayes Sports Awards - a true barometer of the sporting year

Some of the top names in Irish sport will gather in the GN Ballykisteen Golf Hotel, Tipperary, on Friday next, December 13, for the 2019 Canon Hayes National Sports Awards.

These awards which are recognised as being one of the most prestigious in the country are in their 24th year and organiser Martin Quinn says that this year's event is a great celebration of sport on a local and national basis.



"The Awards were inaugurated in 1996 and over the years they have grown in importance and significance and are now rightfully regarded as being the most prestigious of their kind in the country. This is attributable to the fact that they encompass all sporting disciplines and that they adequately reflect the top sporting achievements in any given year. In effect therefore they are a true barometer of the sporting year" said Martin Quinn.



The nominees for the National Award include World and European medal holders; European Eventing bronze medal winner Cathal Daniels, World Para-Athletics discus bronze medalist Niamh McCarthy and Rowing gold medalist (alongside Paul O’Donovan) Fintan McCarthy.

The County Award includes three teams who have reached the pinnacle of their sport; The Tipperary U20 team that won the Munster & All-Ireland championship, The Tipperary Ladies Intermediate Ladies team who also won Munster & All-Ireland honours and FAI Junior Cup Champions & Presidents Cup Champions St. Michael's AFC.



Competing for Local honours is under age club and county player Megan Heffernan from Galtee Rovers LGFC, Tipperary U20 goalie and Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams hurler Aaron Browne and Aherlow LGFC sisters and county Intermediate team mates Caitlin & Anna-Rose Kennedy.



The Outstanding Achievement Award is going to the Liam Sheedy managed Tipperary Senior Hurling Team, recognising their outstanding achievement in bringing the Liam McCarthy Cup back to Tipperary.



The Mick Doyle Golden Memory Award for 2019 will be presented to one of the all time rugby greats, John "The Bull" Hayes, recognising a career that saw him capped 105 times for Ireland and 217 times for Munster, and achieve Six Nations, Triple Crown and Grand Slam success with Ireland and European Cup success with Munster.



The seven nominees for the Nominees for the Volunteer in Sport Award are; Frank Burke, Moyle Rovers GAA, Michael England, County Tipperary Community Games, Michael 'Foxy' Grace, Bansha Celtic Schoolboys, Richard Hudson, Nenagh Juvenile Badminton, Paddy Noonan, Ardfinnan Ladies Football Club, Seamus O'Doherty, Hillview Sports Club and Jim Ryan, Tipp Town F.C.

The Awards will be presented by Minister of State for Trade, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market and Data Protection, Mr. Pat Breen T.D.

A limited number of tickets are available at €50 each and can be purchased at the Canon Hayes Sports Centre on 062-52022. Dress for the event is Black Tie.

Champion Trainer Aidan O'Brien has presented a print to the Centre of his 2017 28 Group 1 World Record Winners, which he has personally autographed, to be raffled on the night of the awards ceremony.