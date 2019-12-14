Tipperary's Dovea Genetics and Herdwatch join forces to launch new initiative

Software company Herdwatch and AI company Dovea Genetics, two leading Irish companies in the Agri-sector, both headquartered in Tipperary with international operations, have entered a strategic partnership which will see the Herdwatch farm management software solution adopted by potentially thousands of Dovea Genetics customers.

Dovea Genetics was founded in 1952 and has been a leader in bovine artificial insemination (AI) since, while Herdwatch is part of FRS Network (Farm Relief Services), a farmer-owned co-operative established in 1980.

Herdwatch is used on over 11,000 farms in Ireland and the UK, making it the leading farm management software platform in those markets, while Dovea exports to 26 countries.

The two companies hope to bring even more efficiency gains to farmers who need every bit of help they can get in the current climate.

“We are very pleased to team up with Herdwatch, as we share a common ethos and are both passionate about supporting our customers in making the best decisions for their farm business,” said Dovea general manager Dr Ger Ryan.

He said that the Herdwatch solution had a full breeding life cycle module, integrated with ICBF, where farmers can track and manage serves, scans and get automatic reminders on due dates through-out their season which are all very important for our farmers.

Herdwatch has made a name for itself over the past six years by helping farmers save hours on paperwork every week, and make better decisions via an easy-to-use app on mobile, tablet or laptop.

The Roscrea-based software company is set to deliver even more innovation as it launches a completely new version of their software this week.

This new app, called Herdwatch NG (Next Generation) is “leaner, meaner and faster than ever”, according to the company.

“FRS are very excited to be associated with the Herdwatch success story in Tipperary and right across the country, said Peter Byrne, FRS Network CEO and Herdwatch director.

This Next Generation app had taken significant investment and as a farmer-owned co-op FRS was delighted it will make such a difference for farmers, he said.

The new app is being launched at the Winter Fair in Belfast by rugby legend Rory Best, who uses Herdwatch on his suckler farm in County Down.

“The Next Generation Herdwatch app will be a great benefit to me as I transition from professional rugby back to looking after our herd at home along with a few other projects. Like in Rugby, you have to make things which are complicated appear simple, and Herdwatch, which was already easy to use, will be faster and easier than ever before,” said Rory.

The Herdwatch Next Generation app is available to download for free on the Apple App Store and Android Play Store. A free plan is available for all farmers, with yearly PRO memberships starting at €79, plus VAT.

For more information about Herdwatch, visit www.herdwatch.com or call 0505-34400.

For more information about Dovea Genetics, visit www.doveagenetics.ie or call 0504-21755.