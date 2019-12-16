Fianna Fáil support for the Dean Maxwell nursing unit, Roscrea

Jackie Cahill TD along with Fianna Fáil Finance spokesperson Deputy Michael McGrath have committed at a recent meeting with the Dean Maxwell Action Group that Fianna Fail in government will change current HSE policy and support long-stay beds at the Roscrea based Community Nursing Home.

Cahill and the Cork based Deputy visited the nursing home where they saw first-hand the excellent work being done there.

“The Dean Maxwell is close to the hearts of all Roscrea people. Since its foundation it has served the Roscrea area very well and it is my intention that we will see long stay beds in Roscrea into the future,” said Deputy Cahill

In recent months the HSE have insisted that there will be no more admissions for long stay care at the Dean Maxwell which will see the service phased out by 2021.

Deputy Cahill went on to say that Roscrea is one of three big towns in north Tipperary and it was entitled to have proper long-term care for the elderly in the locality.

The Tipperary FF TD said: “Fianna Fáil has always supported the Dean Maxwell. Former government Minister Michael Smith was a great advocate.

“Local Cllr Michael Smith has been a vocal supporter over the years therefore it is important that the party reiterate its support and I am delighted to have our Finance spokesperson Deputy Michael McGrath in the town doing just that.”

Michael McGrath said that it was important for the action group to have a clear vision of what they wanted to achieve, and he pledged his support in government for that vision.

Cllr Michael Smith who was at the meeting said it was about time that Roscrea received the support it deserved and was very clear in his support for long stay beds at the Dean Maxwell.

He welcomed both Deputies McGrath and Cahill to the meeting and thanked them for their support and he looked forward to Michael McGrath’s support for the Dean Maxwell project post-election.

Long time activist Anne Keevey said that Roscrea needed a clear plan for the future of elderly care.

Ms Keevey said we need housing for the elderly followed by assisted housing for those requiring some support and enough long stay beds for those that needed full time care.