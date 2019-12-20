Tipperary company certified to world class standard

A Tipperary company is one of 25 nationwide to achieve certification to world class business standards.

The majority of the organisations achieved certification to the international ISO standard in Quality Management Systems

They include Horizon Offsite in Tipperary.

Cahir-based Horizon Offsite design, manufacture, install and sign off full structural light gauge steel projects,

The certification was awarded by NSAI (National Standards Authority of Ireland).

All of the businesses and bodies that achieved certification were independently audited by NSAI inspectors in order to ensure they complied with the international standards.

The certification is a recognition of the work and effort Horizon Offsite has put in and underlines their commitment to working towards best practice.

The NSAI certification, helps Horizon Offsite to improve performance by driving quality right across the entire business and achieving compliance and excelling current building standards.

They join an elite group of over 4,000 organisations who are currently NSAI-certified in a variety of areas such as quality management systems, environmental management systems, occupational health and safety management systems and energy management.

Ger Fahey, Managing Director of Horizon Offsite said: “The NSAI certification has taken Horizon to the next level on our journey, the certification gives confidence to our customers that the product supplied is world standard and fully compliant.

It also shows that Horizon as a business is always looking to continuously improvement throughout”.