Tipperary school stages a wonderful production of Grease

There were standing ovations each night for Colaiste Dun Iascaigh's 22nd school show, Grease.

The TY’s were the mainstay in the Cahir school production but were accompanied by students from 2nd, 3rd and 5th year also.

The musical told the story of Danny, played by Jack Coffey (TY) and Sandy, played by Clara O’Brien (5th year) who met during the summer of 1959 and fell in love. When Danny and Sandy reunite Danny, who wants to maintain his reputation as leader of the T-Birds is not the same as he was that summer.

The T-Birds included Morgan Lambert, Gideon Buckwald, Conor Flynn and Luca Marginean. Sandy, who is devastated, befriends the Pink Ladies who included Lucy McEniry, Roisin Cunningham, Ella Heeran and Sarah English.

The cast began rehearsals in September, staying after school, at lunch and even during the mid-term break to learn dances and dialogue guided by Ms. Barry, Ms. Shortall and Ms.Lineen.

A lot of work was also put into the set from both the Construction and Art departments the week before the show.

All students were very excited to get started on Thursday morning when they were joined by friends from the local primary schools for the matinee. This helped build anticipation for our opening night!

By Thursday night all lines were learned, and all dances were perfected to the last step. All that was left was for the cast to go out and perform. Each night was a success, with the students improving and becoming more confident each night.

All the dancers, chorus and backstage crew had a great impact on the show. The set, sound and lighting were spectacular. The costumes from No Mac Waterford really added to the effect of the show. The music played by the orchestra was outstanding also.

Overall the show was a great triumph and everyone thoroughly enjoyed this uplifting experience!

Written by TY Students