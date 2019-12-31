Tipperary rail partnership's annual train trip to Limerick on Ice

North Tipperary Community Rail Partnership is organising its annual trip to Limerick on Ice again this year.

The trip, which will be the partnership's 16th year running the community day out, will take place from Nenagh on Saturday, January 4.

"This has been a fantastic community day out from the very first trip to Limerick on Ice," said organiser Virginia O'Dowd.

She said the trip had become so popular that they had to split the visits over a number of days with people in Cloughjordan and Roscrea organising their own day out.

"While each village along the line had its own special day, anybody can join in the fun and participate on any day. The main thing is to have purchased a rail ticket to present at Limerick on Ice for the day you travel," said Ms O'Dowd.

A return ticket costs €6 from any station along the line and entrance to Limerick on Ice is €10. The normal price for skating is €15 for a child and €17 for an adult.

"I want to thank Irish Rail and Limerick on Ice for coming on board again this year. They have been great supporters of the event from the outset," she said.

Ms O'Dowd said that by taking part, people had proven there was a role for the line to play and that usage had increased because of this.

To take part in this year's trip, those travelling are asked to arrive at Nenagh station early to purchase their tickets. The train leaves Nenagh at 11.10am and returns from Limerick at 4.55pm.

Those travelling from Roscrea, Cloughjordan and Birdhill are asked to check train times at www.irishrail.ie or at their local station.