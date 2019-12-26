Celebration as Tipperary learners receive their certificates

Spafield Family Resource Centre in Cashel held its annual Local Training Initiative certificate presenation in the centre recently.

It was a fantastic achievement for all the learners who received their QQI Level 4 Award.

The Local Training Initiative programme is aimed at early school leavers aged between 18 and 35 years.

This programme offers learners the opportunity to complete nine modules during the academic year.

A variety of modules are offered both elective and mandatory leading to a QQI Major Award.

The programme runs for forty weeks from September to June.

On completion of the programme, learners have the opportunity to progress to Level 5 the following year or employment.

Learners are supported throughout the entire programme by Betty Coughlan, LTI Co-ordinator and Sandra Moloney-O’Halloran, LTI Assistant Co-ordinator.

There were ten learners on the Pathway to Employment programme 2018/2019.

This programme comprised of nine modules which ranged from Communications, Business English, Work Experience, Functional Maths, Retail Payment Procedures, Reception Skills, Personal Effectiveness, Information Technology Skills and Food and Nutrition.

Seven learners received a Major QQI Level 4 award and three learners received Component Certificates.

Present on the day were members of the Board of Management Spafield FRC, Matthew Ryan, Training Services Manager TETB; John Murphy, Senior Community Development Officer TETB; Betty Coughlan, LTI Co-ordinator, and Sandra Moloney-O’Halloran, LTI Assistant Co-ordinator, programme tutors and families of the learners receiving awards.

Following the awards ceremony a reception was held with refreshments for all.