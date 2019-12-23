Rachael Blackmore's mum Eimir picks up the latest award for the brilliant Tipperary jockey

Rachael Blackmore was honoured at the annual Irish Times Sport Ireland Sportswoman of the Year Awards which were held in Dublin at the weekend.

The Tipperary jockey won the Sportswoman of the Month Award for March after a phenomenal year saw her finishing runner-up to Paul Townend in the race for the Irish Champion Jockey title.

Her mother Eimir collected the award on her behalf as Rachael was riding that day.

Rachael also picked up two winners at the Cheltenham Festival, rode her first Grade One winner and enjoyed success in the Handicap Chase at Aintree.

Her first winner at Cheltenham was on board A Plus Tard in the Close Brothers Novice Chase, the favourite winning by 16 lengths. She then steered home 50/1 chance Minella Indo in the Grade One Albert Bartlett Novices’ Chase Hurdle.

Trainer of both winners Hendry de Bromhead said of Blackmore; “We’ve been so lucky to have her, she’s a brilliant rider. She just wins”.

Thirty-year old Blackmore, who’s from Killenaule, has continued that form, picking up many more winners during the season.